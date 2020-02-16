Olszewski family releases statement, two remain in hospital after Feb. 9 crash

RACINE COUNTY — The family of Elizabeth Olszewski, the 32-year-old attorney killed in the Feb. 9 traffic accident in Yorkville, released a statement Sunday:

“Elizabeth would be touched by all the outpouring of love and support. Elizabeth was a very private person and dedicated to her family and close friends.

“The family would like everyone to know that she was deeply loved and will be missed by many. She was the rock of our foundation.

“The family is requesting that you please continue to respect their privacy at this time.

“Elizabeth’s family would also like to send their condolences to the Diener family and their prayers are with them as well!” Jennifer Diener, a Racine police officer, died late Saturday night from injuries suffered in the accident that took Olszewski’s life.

Olszewski’s mother and brother-in-law remain in the hospital and are reportedly doing well, a family member said.