Olszewski family releases statement, two remain in hospital after Feb. 9 crash
top story

Olszewski family releases statement, two remain in hospital after Feb. 9 crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Olszewski memorial

A cross, bedecked with flowers, stands Sunday in memory of Elizabeth Olszewski off Highway 20 in Yorkville, near the site of the Feb. 9 accident which took her life. At the base of the cross are packages of Sour Brite Crawlers, Red Vines and Nips, which were some of Olszewski's favorite candies.

 STEPHANIE JONES,

RACINE COUNTY — The family of Elizabeth Olszewski, the 32-year-old attorney killed in the Feb. 9 traffic accident in Yorkville, released a statement Sunday:

“Elizabeth would be touched by all the outpouring of love and support. Elizabeth was a very private person and dedicated to her family and close friends.

“The family would like everyone to know that she was deeply loved and will be missed by many. She was the rock of our foundation.

“The family is requesting that you please continue to respect their privacy at this time.

“Elizabeth’s family would also like to send their condolences to the Diener family and their prayers are with them as well!” Jennifer Diener, a Racine police officer, died late Saturday night from injuries suffered in the accident that took Olszewski’s life.

Olszewski’s mother and brother-in-law remain in the hospital and are reportedly doing well, a family member said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News