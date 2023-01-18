 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olson, alleged shooter of teenage girlfriend, appears in court without an attorney

RACINE — A teenager accused of shooting his girlfriend was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Elia K. Olson, 15, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18 for allegedly shooting his 14-year-old girlfriend in head three times after she said she wanted to break up.

Olson turned 15 four days after he was arrested.

He was in court for a scheduled preliminary hearing, however, because Olson doesn’t yet have an attorney, the hearing will be held at a later date.

A status hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 20.

Case history

The Racine Police Department dispatched officers to the area of 21st Street and Memorial Drive on Jan. 8 after a shooting was reported.

Officers found a girl who had been shot in the head multiple times but was conscious. She reportedly identified Olson as the person who shot her.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said she and Olson were walking on an abandoned railroad track to smoke. She said they argued and Olson made her turn off her phone.

He then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her in the head, according to statements she made to investigators.

The girl said she begged for her life and that Olson allegedly replied, “you have to die” and fired shots at her, striking her in the head three times.

Olson allegedly then left and doubled back down the tracks in search of her phone.

The girl used that opportunity to flee the area, according to the criminal complaint, and she waived down a motorist near 21st Street who contacted the police.

Investigators searched a residence that Olson visited earlier in the day and reported finding a backpack that contained a .22-caliber handgun and two magazines. At Olson’s home, investigators reportedly recovered bloody clothes and shorts.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

