DOVER — A veteran is charged with damaging around $200 worth of equipment Wednesday at the Veterans' Assistance Foundation at the Southern Wisconsin Center campus.
Antwuan T. Walker, 22, of Toledo, Ohio, is facing a single count of criminal property damage, a misdemeanor, which could lead to a fine up to $10,000 or up to nine months imprisonment, and one count of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County sheriff's deputy was dispatched at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday to the VA Foundation, 21425 Spring St., Dover, for a report of a veteran that was damaging property within the facility. The deputy spoke with employees who said Walker had been upset about being denied transportation to a different facility.
Allegedly Walker began to yell at staff and threw a bottle of bleach into the work area. Walker was brought into an office, where he pushed a computer monitor and other equipment off a desk.
In addition to the damaged equipment, the officer noted an exit sign that an employee said had been damaged during a previous incident with Walker that he struck again during the incident on Wednesday.
The foundation estimated it would cost about $200 to repair the damaged equipment. The deputy told Walker he could no longer stay at the facility.
At his initial court appearance on Thursday, Walker's cash bond was set for $100. His pre-trial conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. He remained in custody as of Thursday at the County Jail.
