Ohio man allegedly spits on deputy after bar fight at Blue Badger in Racine County

YORKVILLE — A bar fight that broke out Tuesday night at the Blue Badger Bar led to two men spending the night in jail.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the bar, located at 717 Sylvania Ave., Yorkville, at about 10:30 p.m. for an active fight. While en route, deputies were informed that one subject may have a gun and the other may have a knife.

When deputies arrived, they ordered the suspects to the ground at gunpoint. The suspects complied. They were later identified as Kristopher Doyle Haynes, a 44-year-old from Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Colten Rupp, a 32-year-old from Waupun.

As a result of the fight, according to the Racine County District Attorney's Office, Rupp's sinus cavity was ruptured.

A criminal complaint states that Haynes became upset when another man told him he was "acting like a girl."

Witnesses alleged that no weapons were ever displayed, according to the release. A bystander removed a gun from Rupp's back during the altercation and placed it behind the bar, witnesses told deputies, according to a report.