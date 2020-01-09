Officials shed more light on Joint Park situation as embezzlement case progresses

CALEDONIA — As citizens continue voicing their anger and disappointment with government officials for the failures of oversight that allowed more than $330,000 to allegedly be embezzled by a former parks employee, Caledonia and Mount Pleasant officials may be moving forward with changes to how their co-owned park is governed.
The embezzlement and fraud was allegedly committed by Jim Svoboda, a longtime parks employee and contractor for the villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia. He has been accused of spending taxpayer dollars on vacations, at casinos and on home appliances over the course of more than five years. Svoboda has pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges and one misdemeanor.
In part because of this, Caledonia staff has redoubled its efforts to take over full control of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., or at least to change the arrangement governing it. The park is currently co-owned by Caledonia and Mount Pleasant.
Svoboda had been superintendent of the park.
“In 2016 in Caledonia we tried to get control of the Joint Park. We continue to do that,” Caledonia Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise explained to the Village Board during a special session Tuesday night.
Negotiations to have the park taken over by Caledonia “sort of stalled out a while ago,” Village President Jim Dobbs said. However, Dobbs indicated that recommendations of what to do next with the park could come before Mount Pleasant’s and Caledonia’s respective boards before the end of the month.
One reason negotiations stalled, according to Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen, was that both Mount Pleasant and Caledonia wanted to wait until charges were filed against Svoboda to continue.
One possibility for the park, Dobbs said, is that it could be taken over by Racine County. Dobbs plans to bring the possibility up to county staff.
‘A sad moment’
There is one question on a lot of people’s minds: How did this happen?
Ron Coutts, a former Caledonia village president who is running for Village Board again this year, was one of two people who spoke directly to the Caledonia Village Board during its normal meeting on Monday night, asking that very question.
You have free articles remaining.
“Where were the auditors?” Coutts questioned, wondering how nobody noticed so much money was missing. “We’re jeopardizing our grants … Who’s going to give us a grant if this (embezzlement) goes on for ... years?”
“This is a sad moment for Caledonia.”
Chain of events
Svoboda started working as a park manager for Mount Pleasant in 2002. In 2007, he became the sexton for the Caledonia Memorial Cemetery on Nicholson Road, which is run by the Village of Caledonia.
Since 2013, Svoboda has served as the joint park director, working primarily for Caledonia while assigned to be the superintendent of the co-owned park. He got that job after Caledonia and Mount Pleasant created the “Joint Park Agreement,” which also created the Joint Park Commission. That commission was supposed to be overseeing Svoboda and activities within the park. However, that commission was filled with volunteers who it appears did not know about the full scope of their responsibilities.
“They had policy-making for the budgeting oversight financial matters, personnel matters and operations of the park,” Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise explained during a special Village Board meeting Tuesday. “I’m not sure if they were aware of those responsibilities. Therefore, nobody really had a good handle on the activities of the park manager.”
In the fallout of this, Caledonia has made a number of changes to its internal policies and staffing, in addition to changes made to the ordinance that governs the cemetery.
A new finance director — Kathy Kasper, who previously had been the City of Racine’s purchasing agent — was hired last year after the previous treasurer, Larry Borchert, resigned. In 2010, Borchert, while serving as finance director, had been formally reprimanded by the Village of Caledonia with a two-day suspension after failing to “carry out appropriate levels of review and oversight,” allowing a Caledonia police officer to avoid paying taxes on some of his income in 2009.
Muise also said that “we were able to tighten up our approval processes” for spending thanks to a new software system and heightened requirements for documentation before purchases could be made. She added that Caledonia has “amped up background checks of possible employees.”
In 2003, Svoboda had been accused of committing unemployment fraud of more than $3,600. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.
“... nobody really had a good handle on the activities of the park manager.” Toni Muise, assistant Caledonia administrator
"... nobody really had a good handle on the activities of the park manager.”
Toni Muise, assistant Caledonia administrator