Officials shed more light on Joint Park situation as embezzlement case progresses

CALEDONIA — As citizens continue voicing their anger and disappointment with government officials for the failures of oversight that allowed more than $330,000 to allegedly be embezzled by a former parks employee, Caledonia and Mount Pleasant officials may be moving forward with changes to how their co-owned park is governed.

The embezzlement and fraud was allegedly committed by Jim Svoboda, a longtime parks employee and contractor for the villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia. He has been accused of spending taxpayer dollars on vacations, at casinos and on home appliances over the course of more than five years. Svoboda has pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges and one misdemeanor.

In part because of this, Caledonia staff has redoubled its efforts to take over full control of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., or at least to change the arrangement governing it. The park is currently co-owned by Caledonia and Mount Pleasant.

Svoboda had been superintendent of the park.

“In 2016 in Caledonia we tried to get control of the Joint Park. We continue to do that,” Caledonia Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise explained to the Village Board during a special session Tuesday night.