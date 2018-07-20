Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department News
Kenosha Joint Services

TOWN OF RANDALL — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has identified a woman who was reportedly struck by lightning at the Country Thunder music festival.

Following the incident, officials put out a call to the media to seek help in identifying the woman. 

Around 11 a.m., nearly 11 hours after the incident happened, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released information that the woman had been identified. 

The victim was identified as a 22-year-old Brittney N. Prehn of Illinois, according to a news release the department issued early Friday morning.

First responders were notified of the incident at approximately 12:36 a.m. Friday at the campground where the musical festival is being held at, 2305 Lance Drive, just south of the Village of Twin Lakes and just north of Richmond, Ill. 

The lightning strike rendered Prehn unconscious. She was seriously injured and transported to Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, Ill., for treatment. Prehn had no identification on her at the time of the incident, sheriff's officials said.

