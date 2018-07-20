TOWN OF RANDALL — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has identified a woman who was reportedly struck by lightning at the Country Thunder music festival.
Following the incident, officials put out a call to the media to seek help in identifying the woman.
Around 11 a.m., nearly 11 hours after the incident happened, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released information that the woman had been identified.
The victim was identified as a 22-year-old Brittney N. Prehn of Illinois, according to a news release the department issued early Friday morning.
First responders were notified of the incident at approximately 12:36 a.m. Friday at the campground where the musical festival is being held at, 2305 Lance Drive, just south of the Village of Twin Lakes and just north of Richmond, Ill.
The lightning strike rendered Prehn unconscious. She was seriously injured and transported to Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, Ill., for treatment. Prehn had no identification on her at the time of the incident, sheriff's officials said.
Attending country music fests can be bad for your health.
Just like Garth says, "The lightning strikes and the thunder rolls"
JerryT, maybe you chose to gamble with your own life when you checked the forecast and there was a chance for lightning or thunderstorms but still attended the outdoor concert anyway.
People are literally warned and taught all the way from childhood about the dangers of severe weather, so we all know by now lightning is dangerous and unpredictable. Great of you to play the “let’s line our pockets with someone else’s money” card.
A woman was struck by lightning. That is a tragic event - maybe you could even say it was a freak occurrence, which I hope she fully recovers from.
Imagine dragons would have brought the lightning and the thundua
I was at this event last night. We left early because we saw several lightning flashes nearby and by the time we got to our vehicle the lightning was VERY close. The organizers should have had someone watching the weather and stopped the show way before this happened. Unfortunately it looks like the company that runs this festival, Premier Global Productions, has gambled with their guest's lives before such as the case of a single mother named Donna Moore who was killed when a stage collapsed and 75 more were injured during a storm. I hope they learn their lesson and start putting people's safety above money, but sadly it doesn't seem they will. I won't be attending another concert that they put on, and I recommend others think twice before doing so as well, this company does not seem too concerned about safety.
