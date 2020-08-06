Officer Stulo, who crashed into parked car while drunk in Oct. 2018, resigns from Racine Police Dept.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Samuel Stulo, the Racine Police officer who crashed into an occupied parked car while driving drunk in October 2018, has resigned from the Racine Police Department.

Word of the resignation appeared on Facebook Wednesday and was confirmed by Racine Police Chief Art Howell Thursday. Stulo has been a member of the department since 2002. Howell said that Stulo’s resignation was “self-initiated” and his last day was Monday, Aug. 3. A statement from Stulo’s attorney said that the now-former officer is taking a job in the private sector.

Patrick Cafferty, Stulo’s attorney, made the following statement to The Journal Times on Thursday: “Sam Stulo was honored to serve the citizens of the City of Racine as a Police Officer for 18 years. Sam was born and raised here and graduated from Horlick High School. Sam has accepted a new position in the private sector that will be a better fit for he and his family. Sam was honored to work with the Chief, Command Staff, and all City of Racine Police Officers. He wishes them all the best.”

Stulo had been a sergeant but was demoted in October 2019 and received a 45-day unpaid suspension from the department as punishment for his actions after he had spent about 10 months on paid leave while the court process worked itself out.