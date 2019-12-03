Officer shoots at armed Oshkosh high school student; both injured, police say

OSHKOSH — Just a day after a separate officer-involved shooting at a Waukesha high school, another officer-involved shooting has taken place in Wisconsin, this time at Oshkosh West High School, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Oshkosh PD took to Facebook just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to report that an armed student had confronted a school resource officer. Police said that the student and officer were injured in the confrontation, and both were transported to local hospitals.

At the time of Oshkosh PD's post, Oshkosh West High School, located at 375 N. Eagle St., remained on lockdown. Parents were told they could reunite with their children at Perry Tipler Middle School.

The incident has been turned over to the State Department of Criminal Investigations, which will conduct the investigation. Authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.

'It's terrifying'

The mother of two boys who attend Oshkosh West says the shooting is a parent’s worst nightmare.

Stephanie Carlin, who also sits on the school board of Oshkosh West, told The Associated Press Tuesday that one of her sons texted her to say, “it was crazy,” but that both of them are safe.