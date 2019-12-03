Officer shoots at armed Oshkosh high school student; both injured, police say

OSHKOSH — Just a day after a separate officer-involved shooting at a Waukesha high school, another officer-involved shooting has taken place in Wisconsin, this time at Oshkosh West High School, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.
Oshkosh PD took to Facebook just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to report that an armed student had confronted a school resource officer. Police said that the student and officer were injured in the confrontation, and both were transported to local hospitals.
At the time of Oshkosh PD's post, Oshkosh West High School, located at 375 N. Eagle St., remained on lockdown. Parents were told they could reunite with their children at Perry Tipler Middle School.
The incident has been turned over to the State Department of Criminal Investigations, which will conduct the investigation. Authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.
'It's terrifying'
The mother of two boys who attend Oshkosh West says the shooting is a parent’s worst nightmare.
Stephanie Carlin, who also sits on the school board of Oshkosh West, told The Associated Press Tuesday that one of her sons texted her to say, “it was crazy,” but that both of them are safe.
Carlin says “it’s terrifying” as a parent when something like this takes place.
Waukesha shooting, lockdown
This is the second officer-involved shooting at a Wisconsin high school in two days. On Monday, a 17-year-old Waukesha South High School student was shot by a school resource officer after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said during a news conference Monday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
The school resource officer — an 11-year veteran of the Waukesha Police Department — then shot the student, Jack said. Several students told media outlets on the scene that they heard three gunshots.
The student was transported by ambulance to a hospital and was reportedly in stable condition Monday afternoon, Jack said.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, Waukesha North High School, 2222 Michigan Ave., also was placed on lockdown. However, that lockdown was lifted about 10 minutes later, according to reporting from WITI-TV in Milwaukee.
At 2:20 p.m., the Waukesha Police Department tweeted that “There was a report of a student possessing a firearm at North High School.” A search of the school was then conducted, police said, followed by a student being taken into custody at a City of Waukesha home.
Sparta school closed
The Sparta Area School District canceled classes Tuesday after school officials learned that a student might be in possession of a missing handgun. Sparta is approximately 30 miles from LaCrosse.
Sparta High School went into a secure perimeter and classroom hold around 2:45 p.m. Monday, when the potential threat was first reported.
Officials canceled classes, practices and all other district activities for Tuesday in what officials described as a precautionary measure.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrai A Barrios
Andrai A Barrios, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Salvador Chiler
Salvador Chiler, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Jeffery Deon House
Jeffery Deon House, 1000 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer.
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Clayton R Naylor
Clayton R Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Circle, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Calista S Smith
Calista S Smith, 29400 block of River View Parkway, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Luis A Garcia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Luis A Garcia, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.