'Officer, I can make it home' drunk driver allegedly says after being arrested for 4th OWI

RACINE — "Officer, I can make it home" a drunk driver allegedly after being arrested for his fourth OWI in Racine.

Kelly Burriel

Burriel

Kelly J. Burriel, 51, of the 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and a misdemeanor count of failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was on patrol near 16th Street and Memorial Drive when he saw a Chevrolet Suburban driving in the wrong lane and weaving.

A traffic stop was made and the driver, identified as Burriel, said he was coming back from a bar and had been drinking. His eyes were droopy, half-open and bloodshot and his speech was slurred. He had a 0.02 BAC restriction and an ignition interlock device requirement, and no device was installed in his car. He told the deputy "Officer, I can make it home." He refused to submit a preliminary breath test and was taken into custody for his fourth OWI.

Burriel was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

