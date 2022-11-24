'Officer, I can make it home' drunk driver allegedly says after being arrested for 4th OWI

RACINE — "Officer, I can make it home" a drunk driver allegedly after being arrested for his fourth OWI in Racine.
Kelly J. Burriel, 51, of the 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and a misdemeanor count of failure to install ignition interlock device.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was on patrol near 16th Street and Memorial Drive when he saw a Chevrolet Suburban driving in the wrong lane and weaving.
A traffic stop was made and the driver, identified as Burriel, said he was coming back from a bar and had been drinking. His eyes were droopy, half-open and bloodshot and his speech was slurred. He had a 0.02 BAC restriction and an ignition interlock device requirement, and no device was installed in his car. He told the deputy "Officer, I can make it home." He refused to submit a preliminary breath test and was taken into custody for his fourth OWI.
Burriel was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Kelly J. Burriel
Kelly (aka James Davis) J. Burriel, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device.
