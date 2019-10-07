MADISON — The late Racine Police Officer John Hetland has been named as the First Responder of the Year for the 63rd Assembly District, Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester announced Monday.
The award, which will be given to his family, is part of a new recognition program for the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Representatives each chose a recipient for their Assembly District, many of whom will be present for the award ceremony during the Assembly floor session on Thursday, October 10.
Officer Hetland’s family is unable to attend the ceremony but will be given the award at a later time. While off duty from the Racine Police Department, Officer Hetland tried to stop an armed robbery and was fatally injured in the process.
“Officer Hetland is a hero who lost his life protecting others,” Rep. Vos said in the news release. “Despite being off duty when an armed robbery began, his dedication to duty prompted him to step in to try and thwart a crime.”
Hetland was vice president of the Racine Police Association, a member of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, and was a highly respected and loved member of the law enforcement community.
His end of watch came on June 17, 2019.
“I hope his children and parents will take some comfort knowing that John is a hero,” Vos said. “He ran toward danger to help people in need; we all are grateful for his service.”
At the beginning of the first responder presentation, Speaker Vos has asked Anthony Ballastari, chaplain at the Racine County Jail, to give a special prayer for the First Responders of the Year and all first responders around the state.
Thursday’s ceremony for the first responders begins at 1 p.m. and can be viewed online at wiseye.org.
Racine police gathered on Tuesday morning outside of Teezer's Bar, 1936 Lathrop Ave., where Racine Police Officer John Hetland was killed while off-duty while trying to stop an armed robbery. From there, the officers formed a processional following the hearse to Milwaukee for the autopsy.
Processional for Officer Hetland
Processional for Officer Hetland
Processional for Officer Hetland
Processional for Officer Hetland
Processional for Officer Hetland
Processional for Officer Hetland
Processional for Officer Hetland
Processional for Officer Hetland
Processional for Officer Hetland
Processional for Officer Hetland
Processional for Officer Hetland
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.