Officer down | Reports of U.S. Marshal shot on Clairmont Street in Racine Wednesday morning

RACINE — There are reports this morning of one law enforcement officer, possibly a U.S. Marshal, having been shot on the 3700 block of Clairmont Street in Racine while serving a warrant.

An alert sent to smartphones within radius of more than three miles from the home tells residents to "remain in your homes until the situation has been resolved." The alert, from the Racine Police Department, which listed the address 3720 Clairmont St., referred to the situation as a "critical incident." A later alert listed the situation as being "in the area of Sovereign Drive and Biscayne Avenue," one block east of Clairmont.

Rihannah Morales, who lives on Biscayne Avenue, said she was awakened at 7:30 a.m. "to the sound of police sirens." She saw law enforcement officers in unmarked vehicles swarming the home. Later, she saw a woman being taken out of a home in handcuffs.

Since, vehicles and officers from the FBI, ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), the City of Racine Police Department and the Racine County Sheriff's Office have been seen on scene. A SWAT team is on scene. An armored vehicle with a battering ram and officers in camouflaged were in the area.