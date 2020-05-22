Offer being discussed for man who allegedly shot girlfriend in head during argument

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A deal may be in the works in the case of a Racine man accused of shooting his live-in girlfriend in the head after an argument in August.

The case against David S. Cunningham Jr., 29, was originally slated to go before a jury on June 2. But during a hearing Friday the trial was removed from the court calendar.

According to online court records, an offer has been made in the case that is currently being discussed.

Cunningham is charged with attempted intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and with domestic abuse assessments, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

As of Friday, Cunningham remained in the Racine County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond, online court records show.

A status conference is scheduled for June 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Summer shooting

According to the criminal complaint:

Cunningham was at his residence in the 3000 block of Bate Street on Aug. 18 with his girlfriend and their two friends. They were reportedly drinking heavily when Cunningham and his girlfriend, a 34-year-old Racine woman, got into an argument, according to the complaint.