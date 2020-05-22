Offer being discussed for man who allegedly shot girlfriend in head during argument

RACINE — A deal may be in the works in the case of a Racine man accused of shooting his live-in girlfriend in the head after an argument in August.
The case against David S. Cunningham Jr., 29, was originally slated to go before a jury on June 2. But during a hearing Friday the trial was removed from the court calendar.
According to online court records, an offer has been made in the case that is currently being discussed.
Cunningham is charged with attempted intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and with domestic abuse assessments, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
As of Friday, Cunningham remained in the Racine County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond, online court records show.
A status conference is scheduled for June 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Summer shooting
According to the criminal complaint:
Cunningham was at his residence in the 3000 block of Bate Street on Aug. 18 with his girlfriend and their two friends. They were reportedly drinking heavily when Cunningham and his girlfriend, a 34-year-old Racine woman, got into an argument, according to the complaint.
Cunningham and his girlfriend took the argument to another room while the two friends played video games. Shortly after, Cunningham and the woman came out of the room, both wielding guns. They went to the kitchen and the friends reportedly heard a gunshot from the other room.
“No baby, get up!” Cunningham reportedly said. “Wake up!”
The friends came into the kitchen and saw Cunningham starting to cradle the girlfriend. He reportedly yelled at the friends, “Get the (expletive) out!”
Cunningham told police that someone else had come in the residence, shot the woman and fled. One of the friends said she was “positive” no one else was in the house at the time of the shooting.
After the incident, police initially said the woman had a “50-50 chance of survival” after she was eventually airlifted to a regional hospital by Flight for Life. The woman survived.
Today's mugshots: May 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T Albritton
Dalon T Albritton, 3000 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph R Bowers
Joseph R Bowers, 31300 block of Bushnell Road, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Samantha A Duggan
Samantha A Duggan, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Alexis D Howard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis D Howard, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alonzo W Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alonzo W Jackson, Wadsworth, Illinois, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than equal to $500).
Vaughn A Mikulance
Vaughn A Mikulance, 6000 block of Johnson Road, Burlington, felony personal ID theft (avoidance).
Stephanie T Steffen
Stephanie T Steffen, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alfonzo Thomas Jr.
Alfonzo Thomas Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Michael L Torrey
Michael L Torrey, 300 block of Meadowview, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamie B Travis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie B Travis, Markham, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alison A Wasser
Alison A Wasser, 1100 block of North Main Street, Racine, battery to a nurse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Laquanda D Westbrook
Laquanda D Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Tamia L Westbrook
Tamia L Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, use of orleoresin device during the commission of a crime (causing bodily harm).
Falandria K Williams
Falandria K Williams, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
