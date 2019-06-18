MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police officer who was driving home after work died after another driver ran a red light and crashed into his car at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to Police Chief Alfonso Morales.
The officer, Kou Her, a two-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, died at Froedtert Hospital after a crash at North 60th Street and West Capitol Drive, Morales said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
The officer was southbound on North 60th Street when a westbound car on West Capitol Drive crashed into his vehicle, Morales said. Witnesses reportedly told police the other driver was speeding and ran a red light; the other driver fled.
Morales said witnesses stayed on the scene and told police what direction the suspect fled. Officers caught up to the suspect and arrested him, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man with four previous operating while intoxicated convictions, Morales said.
The man was still on probation from his fourth OWI, Morales said. Morales did not indicate whether he was suspected to be intoxicated in Tuesday's crash.
"I want the residents of this city to know and to appreciate the work that's done by our police officers," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said at the press conference. "Officer Her had just completed his tour of duty and like all of us wanted to drive home safely. Because (of) a person running a red light, he is now no longer with us."
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Officer Her is survived by his wife, six brothers, two sisters and parents.
"His father was very proud to have the first son in the family to be a police officer and serve our community," Morales said.
Barrett extended his sympathies to Her's wife and the MPD.
"This is a difficult time, as we've had before in the last year, to lose a police officer," Barrett said.
Her is the fourth Milwaukee officer killed in the past year.
Racine officer killed
Her was the second area officer killed overnight from Monday to Tuesday.
Racine Police Officer John Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, was fatally shot at about 9:40 p.m. Monday night during an armed robbery at Teezers Tavern, 1936 Lathrop Ave.
Hetland was off-duty and trying to stop the robbery when he was shot, police said. The suspect is at-large and investigators are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a statement Tuesday morning mourning Hetland and Her.
"The loss of two police officers — two people who worked to keep communities safe — is a tragedy," Kaul said. "We mourn the loss of these courageous public servants. My condolences to their family and friends and to the Racine and Milwaukee Police Departments."
