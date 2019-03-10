RACINE — A Waterford man accused of sexual assault of a child — who was recently sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography charges — accepted a plea deal last week.
Gregory Frank, 68, of the 300 block of North Sixth Street in Waterford, was charged with one count of third-degree sexual assault, nine counts of first-degree child sexually assault (sexual contact with a person under the age of 13), six felony bail jumping charges and criminal trespass to dwelling stemming from three separate cases.
As part of a plea deal, Frank pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of felony bail jumping. The other 15 charges were dismissed, but will be considered during his sentencing hearing on May 3.
Just last month — on Feb. 7 — Frank was sentenced to spend three years in prison and three years on extended supervision after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.
In that case, another plea deal was accepted, with 14 possession of child pornography charges dismissed, but considered in determining his sentencing purposes.
Initial charges
On Feb. 21, 2018, a Racine County’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigator executed a search warrant at Frank’s residence while he was out of town.
On two laptop computers and a tablet, adult pornography and hundreds of images of child pornography — with images of children as young as 3 — were reportedly found. The investigator estimated there were more than 500 images located on the three devices.
Less than a month later, on March 16, 2018, Frank was also charged with sexual assault of a child when a few recovered photos contained images of an teenage acquaintance of Frank,which the investigator found inappropriate.
The investigator spoke with the child’s mother, who said the girl had accused Frank of touching her inappropriately in the past. The girl told investigators that Frank inappropriately touched her 10 times when she was in fourth- and fifth-grade and again when she was in eighth grade.
Bond violated
On April 4, Frank was released on a $25,000 cash bond for the possession of child pornography and sexual assault charges. The bond stipulated that Frank could not use any cell phones with internet access or social media and that he be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.
The next day, an officer was dispatched to Frank’s residence after a family contacted Waterford Police concerned that Frank had purchased $1,000 worth of electronics after his release from custody.
Frank had purchased four cellphones and a Dell tablet computer from Sam’s Club in Franklin, but said he had bought them for another man living in the residence. All the phones contained either photo or video files.
When an officer asked the other man if Frank had bought him anything that day, the man said Frank had bought him only a pizza. The GPS monitoring system was placed on Frank after he bought the electronics.
For the bond infraction, on April 5, Frank netted two additional counts of felony bail jumping for failing to comply with the terms of his bond.
He also accumulated additional charges in May when he was charged with criminal trespass to a dwelling and four more counts of felony bail jumping, although the charges were later dismissed.