Occupants, 2 cats escape fire started by a discarded cigarette on Green Street
RACINE — A Thursday evening structure fire on the 2000 block of Green Street, allegedly caused by a cigarette tossed into a garbage can, led to no injuries but did cause $35,000 in damage, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The owner of a two-story home discarded a cigarette into the garbage can at around 6 p.m. Thursday. The fire was not noticed for about half an hour, but "eventually ignited the exterior of the home," according to a report from the Racine Fire Department.

Firefighters described the blaze as "stubborn," but it was eventually extinguished. All occupants, along with two cats, exited safely. No firefighters were injured.

Along with the RFD, the Racine Police Department, We Energies and the Racine Fire Bells responded to the scene.

