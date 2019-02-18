RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a north-side home Monday afternoon when the occupant came home to discover smoke billowing out of the house, according to Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove.
The department responded to the house, 1027 Jones Ave., at 12:46 p.m. When firefighters arrived, there was some “pretty good smoke showing,” Hargrove said.
The fire was ruled under control at 1:18 p.m., Hargrove said.
No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, but occupant’s cat and dog were, Hargrove said. It is not yet known if the pets survived.
The cause is still under investigation, but the blaze appears to have started in the basement, Hargrove said. The amount of damage is not yet known.
Firefighters were still inside the house to make sure the fire was extinguished as of about 1:40 p.m.
Two fire engines, an ambulance, multiple Racine Police squad cars and a We Energies truck responded to the scene.
