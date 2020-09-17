Obuchowski found guilty of all charges in sex-assault case; sentencing set for Nov. 30

RACINE — When the verdicts were read in the courtroom on Wednesday, some of Danny Obuchowski’s family gasped in disbelief while others seemed relieved.
Obuchowski, 28, of Mount Pleasant, was found guilty of all seven counts, including incest and first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12, which has a minimum sentence of 25 years.
The testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday showed a family divided as some of Obuchowski’s cousins and a half-sister accused him of sexually assaulting them when they were children, while others maintained his innocence.
After the verdict was read, the jury was polled to ensure that every member agreed with the verdict and a sentencing date was set, Obuchowski’s attorney, Grant Ian Henderson, requested on his client’s behalf that he be permitted to hug his parents before being taken into custody.
“Mr. Obuchowski just got a huge, huge punch to the gut,” Henderson said. “He just wants to hug his parents.”
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle denied the request as an adherence to rules put in place by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
“We as the judiciary have taken the position to adhere to those rules and regulations for the overall safety of the community,” Boyle said. “He is now a convict duly convicted by a jury ... It is the ultimate consequence associated with this case. To make that exception in my opinion is just not appropriate under the circumstances.”
Obuchowski’s bond was revoked so he will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Nov. 30. The hearing is scheduled to be an hour long because Racine County Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel said some of the victims planned to make impact statements.
Final arguments
The investigation began when the youngest victim, a cousin of Obuchowski’s, after a discussion in school on pedophilia, told his parents that Obuchowski had attempted to sexually assault him multiple times when he was a child. The family reported the matter to Child Protective Services, which sent an investigator to a grandmother’s house, where the alleged assaults had occurred.
Two of Obuchowski’s cousins, who are sisters, were living with their grandmother when the investigator came to the house. One testified that they wanted to speak with the investigator in her car because she did not want her grandmother to overhear, how of fear that her grandmother would not believe her. Both sisters testified to multiple assaults in the form of inappropriate touching and one sister testified that Obuchowski raped her multiple times.
As the investigation continued, a father-figure of Obuchowski’s said investigators should speak with his half-sister. That young woman told investigators that Obuchowski had assaulted her in the basement of the apartment complex where they had lived together.
Van Schyndel in his closing arguments pointed to patterns in the testimonies: That the assaults had occurred between the ages of 8 and 12 years of age; and, that as one victim surpassed that age, another victim came forward and stated that Obuchowski had begun to assault them.
He also pointed to the fact that the victims had not pointed investigators to the other victims, but instead investigators had found them by looking into the case.
Henderson in his closing arguments attempted to poke holes in the witnesses’ testimony to argue the testimonies were fabrications by pointing at inconsistencies between accounts given at different points in the investigation. He also questioned the lack of witnesses other than the victims themselves and the fact that the victims had not chosen to disclose what had happened until they were adults.
Henderson also referred to the testimony of Obuchowski’s mother, who stated that Obuchowski was not in Wisconsin when some of the alleged attacks occurred.
Van Schyndel countered using the testimony of an investigator who had interviewed almost 2,000 individuals who had experienced childhood sexual assault. She had testified that the details surrounding the assault often become murky with time and may be remembered at a later point in the process.
“These were small children who did not carry around a calendar and a diary to timestamp when they were assaulted,” Van Schyndel said.
But Van Schyndel particularly took issue with the implication that the victims had fabricated their stories, pointing out that the process of testifying in court involves multiple interviews, disclosing the events to friends and family, the story being shared in the media and then a cross-examination in the courtroom by a the defense attorney who has to raise challenging questions about the story.
“Why would anyone do it if it didn’t happen?” Van Schyndel asked. “What this all boils down to, again, is whether you believe them.”
Today's mugshots: Sept. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dustin L Hurtado
Dustin L Hurtado, Waukesha, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Steven H Ivory
Steven H Ivory, 1700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.
Cincere C Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cincere C Smith, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Omar Eulogio Albino
Omar Eulogio Albino, 1500 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense in 3 years).
Regis R Flood-Span
Regis R Flood-Span, 4300 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael J Keller
Michael J Keller, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
