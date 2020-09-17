Obuchowski found guilty of all charges in sex-assault case; sentencing set for Nov. 30

Van Schyndel in his closing arguments pointed to patterns in the testimonies: That the assaults had occurred between the ages of 8 and 12 years of age; and, that as one victim surpassed that age, another victim came forward and stated that Obuchowski had begun to assault them.

He also pointed to the fact that the victims had not pointed investigators to the other victims, but instead investigators had found them by looking into the case.

Henderson in his closing arguments attempted to poke holes in the witnesses’ testimony to argue the testimonies were fabrications by pointing at inconsistencies between accounts given at different points in the investigation. He also questioned the lack of witnesses other than the victims themselves and the fact that the victims had not chosen to disclose what had happened until they were adults.

Henderson also referred to the testimony of Obuchowski’s mother, who stated that Obuchowski was not in Wisconsin when some of the alleged attacks occurred.

Van Schyndel countered using the testimony of an investigator who had interviewed almost 2,000 individuals who had experienced childhood sexual assault. She had testified that the details surrounding the assault often become murky with time and may be remembered at a later point in the process.