Oak Creek woman charged with 2nd OWI after allegedly crashing into a parked car
RACINE — An Oak Creek woman has been charged with her 2nd OWI after allegedly crashing into a parked car.

Kristi L. Wichman, 32, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue for a crash involving someone believed to be intoxicated. An officer noticed damage to a parked car.

An officer found the car involved in the crash and conducted a stop. The driver was identified as Wichman, who was reportedly on a video call. She seemed confused and hesitant to answer questions. She then admitted to drinking, and as she exited the car she reportedly almost fell out. Inside the car were spoons and straws with white residue on them, indicating cocaine use. Wichman had a preliminary breath test score of 0.215.

Wichman was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

