Oak Creek woman allegedly struck a deer fence while driving back home, had morphine on her

CALEDONIA — An Oak Creek woman allegedly struck a deer fence while driving back home, and had morphine and other narcotics in her purse when she was arrested in Caledonia.
Magdalena Anna Soboniak, 39, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fifth offense, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:36 p.m. on June 16, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to the area of 27th Street and Seven Mile Road for a car with two flat tires and front end damage.
Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the driver, Soboniak, and noticed she had slow and sluggish responses as well as slurred speech. She appeared confused about where she was and where she was going.
She said she didn't know where she was or where the crash had happened. She was shopping at Target and, when she was coming home, went off the road but wasn't sure what happened.
She denied drinking or using any drugs.
An officer advised that Soboniak had struck a deer fence and took out multiple posts. Soboniak was asked again if she had used any medication that day, and she said she took prescribed Clonazepam at around 4 p.m. She submitted to a preliminary breath test, which had a result of 0.023. She said she had one can of blackberry spritzer with dinner.
Her purse was searched and the deputy found seven pills, one of which was a 30mg pill of Morphine, two that were 325mg and 5mg of Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone. These pills are schedule II narcotics. The remaining four pills were 1mg Clonazepam.
Soboniak was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
