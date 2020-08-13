Oak Creek man pleads guilty to federal charges related to vandalism of Racine synagogue

MILWAUKEE — The Oak Creek man involved with the white supremacist group "The Base" pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to vandalizing the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation's synagogue in Racine.
Yousef O. Barasneh, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate citizens' right to use property free from threats and intimidation.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wisconsin's Eastern District, Barasneh was a member of the neo-Nazi, white supremacist group The Base from Sept. 13 until Sept. 21 of last year. During that time, he participated in online group chats where members agreed to threaten and intimidate African Americans and Jewish Americans.
On the evening of Sept. 21, 2019, Barasneh went to Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., and sprayed anti-Semitic words and phrases, including a swastika and the symbol of the The Base.
“Violence and intimidation motivated by white supremacist ideology are abhorrent and have no place in this country. The Justice Department is commitment to prosecution such civil rights violations aggressively,” stated U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger in a release announcing the plea.
Barasneh is scheduled to go before Judge Pamela Pepper, chief judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, on Nov. 23. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
