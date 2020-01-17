Oak Creek man arrested in Racine synagogue vandalism case; faces federal charges

OAK CREEK — An Oak Creek man was arrested by federal officials on Friday in connection with the anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted outside Racine's Beth Israel Sinai Congregation.

According to the press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Yousef O. Barasneh, 22, of Oak Creek, is charged with conspiring to violate citizens' rights to use property free from threats and intimidation.

The criminal complaint alleges that Barasneh is a member of the violent white supremacist group called The Base. Between Sept. 15 and Sept 23 Barasneh allegedly conspired with other Base members to vandalize minority-owned property, including property used by Jewish citizens.

Barasneh is accused of vandalizing the exterior of Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., with spray-painting swastikas and anti-Semitic words, which were discovered on Sept. 22. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

The case was investigated by the Milwaukee-based Federal Bureau of Investigation and Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Three other alleged members of The Base were also arrested on Friday in Georgia. The three men are accused of plotting to commit murder and of belonging to a criminal street gang. On Thursday, three other alleged members were arrested in Maryland and are facing charges ranging from illegal transport of a machine gun to harboring aliens.

