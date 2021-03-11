 Skip to main content
Oak Creek man allegedly threatened to kill state trooper in Racine County after traffic stop
MOUNT PLEASANT — An Oak Creek man allegedly threatened to kill a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who pulled him over on the interstate in Racine County.

Kurtis Cesar

Cesar

Kurtis Don Cesar, 42, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper conducted a stop of a speeding car on Interstate 94 south of Highway 20.

When the trooper made contact, Cesar allegedly immediately became argumentative and accused the trooper of being corrupt. Cesar was given a citation and continued yelling, saying he hoped someone would hit him. He then yelled "kill you" to the trooper, which prompted the trooper to turn around and arrest Cesar, according to the trooper.

Cesar was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

