Oak Creek man allegedly threatened to kill state trooper in Racine County after traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Oak Creek man allegedly threatened to kill a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who pulled him over on the interstate in Racine County.
Kurtis Don Cesar, 42, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper conducted a stop of a speeding car on Interstate 94 south of Highway 20.
When the trooper made contact, Cesar allegedly immediately became argumentative and accused the trooper of being corrupt. Cesar was given a citation and continued yelling, saying he hoped someone would hit him. He then yelled "kill you" to the trooper, which prompted the trooper to turn around and arrest Cesar, according to the trooper.
Cesar was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael T Myers
Michael T Myers, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Barbra J Newberry-Shower
Barbra J Newberry-Shower, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying concealed weapon.
Chandler L Pierce
Chandler L Pierce, 3300 block of Lindermann Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Everett Jovan Ratliff
Everett (aka Courtney Beamon) Jovan Ratliff, 100 block of McKinley Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of THC (use of a dangerous weapon).
Antonio Lazon Wilkerson
Antonio Lazon Wilkerson, 2000 block of 12th Street, Racine, sex offender registry violation.
Jasper D Hurd
Jasper D Hurd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kurtis Don Cesar
Kurtis Don Cesar, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer.
Luis C Granados III
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Luis C Granados III, 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Xavier Hayes
Xavier Hayes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), carrying a concealed weapon.