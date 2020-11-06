 Skip to main content
'Numerous gunshot wounds': Racine Police investigating Friday morning shooting
RACINE

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating what appears to be an attempted homicide Friday morning.

According to a release from the RPD, officers were called at 5:03 a.m. to the 2200 block of Harriet Street, just west of State Street and north of Lincoln Park, for a shooting. Officers reported finding an adult man “suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.”

The man was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in serious condition.

Investigators have asked witnesses and/or other citizens with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, those with information can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

