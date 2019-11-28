You are the owner of this article.
Now with photos: No injuries after hit-and-run Thanksgiving morning on DeKoven Avenue
A Thanksgiving morning hit-and-run on DeKoven Avenue led to no injuries, according to the Racine Police Department. The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, occurred at about 4:40 a.m. on the 700 block of DeKoven Avenue, just northwest of the DeKoven Center near Bull Fine Arts school. A driver allegedly fled the scene on foot but was soon apprehended, police Lt. Marty Pavilonis said, and the driver will likely be cited in the crash.

 Photo courtesy of Todd Johnson

RACINE — A Thanksgiving morning hit-and-run on DeKoven Avenue led to no injuries, according to the Racine Police Department. A driver allegedly fled the scene on foot but was soon apprehended, Lt. Marty Pavilonis said, and the driver will likely be cited in the crash.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, occurred at about 4:40 a.m. on the 700 block of DeKoven Avenue, just northwest of the DeKoven Center near Bull Fine Arts school.

