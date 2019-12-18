You are the owner of this article.
Not guilty plea entered in case of man who reportedly shot at his father outside Teezers
Not guilty plea entered in case of man who reportedly shot at his father outside Teezers

RACINE — A Sturtevant man pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday after reportedly shooting at his father during an argument outside Teezers Bar and Grill earlier this month.

Caleb M. Niesen, 28, of the 2900 block of 91st Street in Sturtevant, is charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

At approximately 11:26 p.m. Dec. 5, Racine Police responded to Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., for a report of two men fighting. Surveillance video reportedly showed Niesen pushing his father outside of the bar, pulling a handgun out of his waistband and pointing it at his father’s face in the video.

The two continued arguing when Niesen allegedly fired the gun in a southwest direction from the south side of Teezers. A 9mm Hornady Luger casing was found on the south side of the bar.

The next day, police responded to Niesen’s residence because Niesen said he wanted to turn himself in.

One of Niesen’s family members told police he picked Niesen up on Olive Street. Officers later responded to the 4600 block of Olive Street, near where Niesen was picked up, after a gun with 9mm Hornady ammunition was found in a pile of leaves. 

A status conference has been scheduled for Feb. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show. 

Caleb Niesen

Niesen
