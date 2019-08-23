{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — As of 7 p.m. Friday northbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down at 7 Mile Road due to a traffic incident in Milwaukee County.

All northbound traffic at that location was diverted off the interstate onto 7 Mile Road. The shut down is estimated to last for several hours, the Racine County Sheriff's Office stated in a release.

Alternate routes for traffic east of I-94 is Highway 38, and west of I-94 being US Highway 45.

As of 7 p.m. it was uncertain when the road would reopen. 

