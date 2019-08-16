MADISON — Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has announced a new recognition program for first responders.
Wisconsinites, including local leaders, are asked to submit nominations for the First Responder of the Year award to their state representative by mid-September.
Each state representative will select a district winner who will be recognized during an October floor session as part of First Responders Appreciation Month.
“It’s important that we honor our first responders, who serve and protect our communities every single day,” Vos said in a news release. “We appreciate their dedication and would like to express our gratitude for putting their lives on the line for the safety of others.”
Nominations can be directed to the first responder’s state representative. The nomination can be predicated on a variety of factors, including a specific heroic action, a significant professional achievement, community work and/or length of service.
The person nominated can be a police officer or sheriff’s deputy, a firefighter or any level of EMS provider. It can also be a paid or volunteer public servant.
The Speaker’s Office is coordinating the recognition effort, and has asked that a winner from each district be delivered to his office by Friday, Sept. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.