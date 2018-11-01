Try 1 month for 99¢
House fire 1205 Geneva St.

Extensive second-floor damage is visible at a home at 1205 Geneva St., where a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. Racine police have confirmed that someone died in the blaze.

 MICHAEL BURKE mick.burke@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Police had no new information to offer Thursday about Tuesday’s early morning fire that killed a person. 

The four-family dwelling at 1205 Geneva St. was called in at 4:08 a.m.; the blaze was extinguished by 5:24 a.m.

Parked at the scene later that morning was the Racine Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit vehicle, and a search warrant was executed that afternoon, according to Racine Police spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara.

Since Tuesday morning, the Racine Fire Department has deferred comment to the Police Department, although Malacara said both departments have been investigating. 

A neighbor who lives nearby has said the victim was an elderly man, although the victim's age or ID has not been confirmed. 

The Racine County Medical Examiner's Office also deferred questions to Racine Police. 

