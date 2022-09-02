No trial date yet for Terry 'Scooter Man' Jackson

RACINE — Terry Jackson, 42, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the April 24, 2022 shooting death of Brittany Booker, a local mom of six, was in Racine County Circuit Court for a status hearing Friday morning.

Elizabeth Angove, assistant public defender, said the defense has reviewed all the evidence provided by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office so far, but they are still waiting on some items of discovery.

For that reason, no trial date has been set. Instead, another status hearing was set for Oct. 21.

Jackson, a.k.a. “Scooter Man,” is charged with 23 felonies, including the murder charge connected to Booker and the attempted murder of another woman, his former partner.