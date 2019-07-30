RACINE — Wednesday marks the 46th day since the shooting of 18-year-old Ty’Rese West, and investigators say that there is no anticipated timeline for the resolution of the investigation.
Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malcara said the department is working on completing a thorough investigation, which will take time. The Racine Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance by the state Department of Justice.
According to the National Police Foundation, “an independent, non-partisan and non-membership organization dedicated to policing through innovation and science,” the guideline completion date for lead agencies investigating officer-involved shootings is typically 30 days.
“DCI agents will investigate and, whenever possible and when the investigation allows, will present fact-finding reports to the prosecutor within thirty days from the OID date. If the DCI reports are still pending after thirty days, the DCI lead investigator will communicate with the prosecutor and the involved agency regarding the status of the pending DCI reports,” National Police Foundation documents state.
“They are just that — guidelines. They are not laws or rules,” Malacara said. Malacara also pointed to the death of Racine Police officer John Hetland, who was fatally shot while trying to stop an armed robbery in progress on June 17 — just two days after West’s shooting — as another factor in why the investigation is taking time and asked for patience.
After the Racine Police Department completes its investigation, it will hand over its investigative file to Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson. Until then, Hanson cannot make any decisions pertaining to the case.
“No, there is no timeline. I won’t be able to work on a decision until I have all the information,” Hanson said in an email to The Journal Times.
Aside from an initial press release issued by Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens on June 15, the Mount Pleasant Police Department has not released any additional statement or information to the public regarding the fatal shooting of West by Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese.
In the case of Donte Shannon, it was 36 days after the shooting when the Department of Justice turned over the investigation to Hanson, and 62 days until Hanson’s office decided no charges would be filed against the officers.
Three days after Shannon’s fatal shooting, Racine Police Chief Art Howell released a commentary published by The Journal Times titled: “I ask for your patience, trust and respect.”