No suspect in custody after Express Food Mart robbery

RACINE — A northside convenience store was the site of an armed robbery late Thursday, according to the Racine Police Department.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:02 p.m. at Express Food Mart, 2418 Douglas Ave., police said. A black male with a bandanna over his face reportedly brandished a metal weapon and demanded money from a store employee.
No additional information about the incident was provided.
As of Friday morning, police said that no one was in custody for the incident.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Justin L Carter
Justin L Carter, 700 block of Villa St., Racine, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony personal identity theft, obstructing an officer.
Marcus T Matthews
Marcus T Matthews, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of marijuana.
Victor D Casiano-Colon
Victor D Casiano-Colon, 3300 block of Kentucky St., Racine, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amy P Lee
Amy P Lee, Waukegan, operate while intoxicated with minor child in the vehicle.