You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No suspect in custody after Express Food Mart robbery
0 comments

No suspect in custody after Express Food Mart robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A northside convenience store was the site of an armed robbery late Thursday, according to the Racine Police Department. 

The incident occurred at approximately 8:02 p.m. at Express Food Mart, 2418 Douglas Ave., police said. A black male with a bandanna over his face reportedly brandished a metal weapon and demanded money from a store employee. 

No additional information about the incident was provided. 

As of Friday morning, police said that no one was in custody for the incident. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News