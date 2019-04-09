RACINE — An extensive search turned up nothing after a caller reported seeing a man in Army fatigues with an assault rifle, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
The call came in at around 11 p.m. Sunday near the Boiler Room pub, 5200 Washington Ave., No. 106. Malacara said police thoroughly searched the area. An area resident living near the intersection of Lindermann and Sycamore avenues reported seeing spotlights searching that evening.
No suspect was ever apprehended as a result of the search. Police do not know whether or not the call was legitimate, Malacara said.
