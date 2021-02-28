No Racine County Jail inmates currently positive for COVID-19, nor are any County Sheriff's staff

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that no jail inmates nor any RCSO staff, contractors or volunteers had been positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
As of Friday, zero inmates or jail staff had been positive for 18 days, according to RCSO.
“Even with a very transient jail population, the jail has been COVID-free for the past 18 days,” a release stated.
The Sheriff’s Office’s frontline staff reported to have been COVID-free for 42 total days as of Friday.
However, as of Sunday morning, two inmates and two staff members/contractors were awaiting test results.
High rates
RCSO reported its first COVID-19 case in April, a jail employee who recovered. That followed the jail instituting new policies in March, including not taking in any nonviolent offenders and setting up isolation floors.
But once inmates started getting sick — the first inmate tested positive on May 21, according to the RCSO — preventing the spread of coronavirus within the dozens living in close proximity became nearly impossible.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially deadly for both law enforcement and incarcerated populations: Incarcerated people saw much higher rates of COVID-19 contraction, complications and deaths throughout the pandemic. As of Dec. 18, more than 1,700 federal prisoners had died from COVID-19 and already 1 in 5 federal prisoners had tested positive, a case rate more than four times higher than the general population.
Also, in 2020 81% more active law enforcement officers died because of COVID-19 — a total of 223 officers across the U.S. — than all other causes of death combined (123 total, including six heart attacks, 50 gunfire deaths and more than 40 vehicle-related deaths), according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
In Wisconsin, at least 25 state inmates had died from COVID-19 as of Jan. 11, the first time that the state revealed such a total. As of that same date, Racine Correctional Institution had had two coronavirus-related inmate deaths; that facility also had the largest outbreak in the state prison system with 1,168 cases.
According to a release from the RCSO, the average daily population of the Racine County Jail is 600, with the average length of stay 26 days. There are 150 staff, contractors and volunteers in the building daily, in addition to more than 150 Racine County deputies and support staff.
Since November, the RCSO has published the jail’s active confirmed case counts in an online dashboard at bit.ly/3uECNHe.
“When faced with a crisis, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office will continue to embrace a very bold, proactive, yet straightforward and commonsense approach that protects its citizens and staff while preserving our constitutional rights,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. “Like many of you, I look forward to getting back to a normal life and respectfully ask that we all continue to exercise basic common sense while at work, school, church and socializing.”