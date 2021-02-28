No Racine County Jail inmates currently positive for COVID-19, nor are any County Sheriff's staff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially deadly for both law enforcement and incarcerated populations: Incarcerated people saw much higher rates of COVID-19 contraction, complications and deaths throughout the pandemic. As of Dec. 18, more than 1,700 federal prisoners had died from COVID-19 and already 1 in 5 federal prisoners had tested positive, a case rate more than four times higher than the general population.

Also, in 2020 81% more active law enforcement officers died because of COVID-19 — a total of 223 officers across the U.S. — than all other causes of death combined (123 total, including six heart attacks, 50 gunfire deaths and more than 40 vehicle-related deaths), according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.