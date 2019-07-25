{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — There was a two vehicle crash at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday at Browns Lake Drive and Foxtree Circle involving a 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette and a 2019 Toyota Prius, according to Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson. 

Due to the impact, the Oldsmobile landed on its driver’s side. The driver of the Oldsmobile was issued citations for Failure to Yield While Making a Left Turn and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.

All parties involved were medically evaluated on scene and no one was transported to the hospital, Anderson said. 

