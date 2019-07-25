BURLINGTON — There was a two vehicle crash at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday at Browns Lake Drive and Foxtree Circle involving a 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette and a 2019 Toyota Prius, according to Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson.
Due to the impact, the Oldsmobile landed on its driver’s side. The driver of the Oldsmobile was issued citations for Failure to Yield While Making a Left Turn and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.
All parties involved were medically evaluated on scene and no one was transported to the hospital, Anderson said.
Today's mugshots: July 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andres M. Avila
Andres M. Avila, 800 block of Villa Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Steven A. Custer
Steven A. Custer, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor retail theft intentionally take less than or equal to $500.
Vergiu-Corneliu Galbenu
Vergiu-Corneliu Galbenu, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, improperly use credit card scanning device, attempt fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Lesean Z. Graves
Lesean Z. Graves, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Trinity M. Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trinity M. Jones, 1300 block of Erie Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Gheorghe Oltean
Gheorghe Oltean, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, improperly use credit card scanning device, attempt fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Katelynn M. Vogel
Katelynn M. Vogel, Cudahy, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Joshua W. Wyant
Joshua W. Wyant, 3000 block of 86th Street, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Rhonda M. Martin
Rhonda M. Martin, 6500 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft intentionally take less than or equal to $500.
Ruben Medina Jr.
Ruben Medina Jr., 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Noah M. Richards-Staples
Noah M. Richards-Staples, 7200 block of Aspen Court, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Michael W. Vondohren
Michael W. Vondohren, Franklin Grove, misdemeanor retail theft intentionally take less than or equal to $500.
Savannah L. Woodard
Savannah L. Woodard, Franklin, disorderly conduct.
