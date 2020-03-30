No one injured in kitchen fire at Regency West Apartments

RACINE — No one was injured after a Sunday afternoon kitchen fire caused an estimated $3,300 in damage at the Regency West Apartments in the 2300 block of Loni Lane.

At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment fire in an upper apartment at 2328 Loni Lane, according to a Racine Fire Department news release. Occupants were standing safely outside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters found an automatic fire sprinkler system spraying water from a single fire sprinkler head into the kitchen at the apartment, where a fire started on the stove top and caught the cabinets on fire before activating the fire sprinkler system. A smoke alarm was also sounding in the apartment.

Instead of battling what would most likely have been a fully involved apartment fire, firefighters had to merely turn off the main water control to the fire sprinkler system to stop further damage, the Fire Department said.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the four people in two apartments who were displaced due to this fire. These tenants are expected to be able to return to their apartments within a few days.

The Fire Department said that lessons learned from the incident were: