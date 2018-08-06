RACINE — Racine police are continuing to investigating the shooting of a man that occurred Saturday outside one of the city’s community centers.
As of Monday, no one was in the custody for the shooting.
The shooting took place at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg while standing in the street outside the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
According to Racine Police Sgt. Tim Koetting, the man was standing on Hamilton Street near the center when he was shot by an unknown assailant.
A vehicle was then seen leaving the scene.
The victim was transported in a private vehicle to Columbia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Milwaukee before emergency personnel arrived.
Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.
His identity has not been disclosed.
Same rif raf...same crimes....chicago is coming here, no doubt and more will come now after this past sunday massacre!! WOW... those liberals can really run a city...keep electing the trash that does not take out the trash!!
Racine is gonna have to pick up the pace a bit.......Another Dem Lib city is way ahead..."Final Shootapalooza tally: 13 killed, 62 wounded"......Chicago for the win! A huge accomplishment considering how tough Chicago's gun laws are.
https://heyjackass.com/
You need to allow for the difference in populations. Racine is only a small pothole in the road compaired to Chitcago.
