A 29-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon as he stood on Hamilton Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, police say. As of Monday, no one was in custody for the shooting. 

RACINE — Racine police are continuing to investigating the shooting of a man that occurred Saturday outside one of the city’s community centers.

As of Monday, no one was in the custody for the shooting.

The shooting took place at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg while standing in the street outside the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to Racine Police Sgt. Tim Koetting, the man was standing on Hamilton Street near the center when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

A vehicle was then seen leaving the scene.

The victim was transported in a private vehicle to Columbia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Milwaukee before emergency personnel arrived.

Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

His identity has not been disclosed.

