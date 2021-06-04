 Skip to main content
No new information regarding inmate deaths to be released for now, pending investigation
No new information regarding inmate deaths to be released for now, pending investigation

RACINE — One protest has been held so far demanding answers and justice after two men, Malcolm James of Racine and Ronquale Ditello-Scott of Whitewater, in the Racine County Jail have died over the past week. More are planned Friday night and over the weekend.

However, the Racine County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, said Friday it does not plan on releasing any new information at this time regarding what happened.

Thursday night

Protesters — in part organized by one of Wisconsin's most prominent protest organizers, Vaun Mayes — chanted the name of "Malcolm James!" repeatedly while also remembering Ditello-Scott Jr.

Several dozen people marched through Downtown Racine. They chanted phrases such as "No justice, no peace!" and "Who do we love? Malcolm James!" and "If we don't get it, shut it down!"

A livestream from the protest, posted publicly by Mayes, shows a couple of interactions with law enforcement and streets being blocked, with vehicles and at least one fire truck being diverted. No arrests or injuries were reported.

According to an email from Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen: "We had 4 calls in the downtown area between 9 pm and 3 am last night and none appear to be related to the protests. From a Fire/EMS perspective we are not aware of any injuries."

Among those demonstrating were Burlington Area School Board candidate Jayden Welch, Racine organizer Xavier Simmons and Kenosha Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Jonathan Barker.

No answers

On Friday, a statement from a Racine County Sheriff's Office public information officer issued a statement indicating that it plans to release no more information about what occurred pending the investigations of the deaths, both of which are being led by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

"The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has released two statements to the media concerning two inmate deaths in the County Jail on Saturday, May 29, 2021, and Tuesday, June 1, 2021," Sgt. Michael J. Luell said in an email. "The investigations into the two deaths are being handled by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, as-well-as the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (which is reported to be performing the autopsies). In respect to the integrity of the investigative process, the Sheriff’s Office is not providing any additional information or making public comments at this time."

A gathering planned for 5 p.m. Friday outside the Racine County Jail is being organized by James' family. Another demonstration is being planned outside the jail for Saturday by the local group CHANGE IS COMING, which Simmons leads.

Deaths

Malcolm James

James

James died in the jail on Tuesday morning, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported. He was arrested Saturday by the Racine Police Department after he allegedly set his apartment on fire and then called police, asking for help, during what was reportedly a mental health crisis.

The Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, reported that James started hitting his own head against the wall of his cell Saturday, was hospitalized, but then resumed hitting his head against the cell wall Tuesday after he was returned to the jail. He died soon after his Tuesday return to the jail.

The family says that James was tased by jail staff prior to his death, but those allegations have not been publicly addressed by the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr.

Ditello-Scott

On Tuesday, the RCSO reported that Ditello-Scott, a 22-year-old Whitewater man, had died Saturday. The mother of Ditello-Scott's daughter and his fiancée have said that their questions have not been answered by the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

According to the RCSO, Ditello-Scott was arrested under suspicion of operating while intoxicated in Waterford after 2 a.m. Saturday. He allegedly had admitted to deputies to having smoked marijuana before driving; drug paraphernalia was found in his car, deputies reported. The jail reported that he was sleeping in a cell at 7 a.m. Saturday but by 8 a.m. he had stopped breathing and could not be revived.

Fiancée speaks out

Ditello-Scott's fiancée — Heather Blersch, who is pregnant with Ditello-Scott's second child — issued a statement on Facebook where she said his loved ones haven't gotten answers either.

"The last time I spoke with him, he said he was on his way home," she wrote. That was the last time I would hear his voice. About 10 hours later, I received a knock on my door by the local police department to notify me that they found him unresponsive in his cell and medical emergency attempt was unsuccessful. No other information was given to me at that time, we were left confused and heartbroken."

Blersch continued: "We received a verbal autopsy report today that confirmed that his cause of death was a hematoma on the brain, as well as swelling on his lungs and stomach." Blersch then wrote she was told that he died of a hematoma on the brain, which often result from falls or hits to the head, but that was also told by that "no such incident had occurred," so she is "now left with more questions than answers."

An attorney has been retained, she told The Journal Times.

She also wrote that "Ronquale was an amazing fiancé, father, step-father, brother, and friend. He was looking forward to the birth of his first son in September. This loss is immeasurable."

