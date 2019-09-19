RACINE — Dwight Person, the father of Ty’ Rese West, said that the legal proceedings following his son’s death are not over.
"I want to see a thorough investigation. I want to see Eric Giese locked up … They did not do a thorough investigation,” he told reporters Wednesday evening, after exiting the Racine County Courthouse.
Inside the courthouse, West’s family and other community leaders were told by Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson that Giese, the Mount Pleasant police officer who shot and killed West on June 15, would not face criminal charges.
Outside, at least 300 demonstrators waited to hear the decision. Several of them told The Journal Times that they had a feeling Giese wouldn’t be charged, even though they had hoped he would have.
Stephon Kirk didn’t want the anger to appear to be a condemnation of all law enforcement.
“We know police have got to do what they have got to do. But two shots to the head?” Kirk asked, believing excessive force was used, despite the district attorney’s decision.
Kila Ellis thinks that, since Giese may never end up in court, the truth will never fully be known. She, like many others, wants to see video from the incident — even though the district attorney’s office reported that none exists because Giese didn’t turn his body camera on that night.
Ellis wants to know why Giese would try to apprehend West for not having a light on his bike, which she felt was too minor of an offense to even pull someone over for. Police said that there had been reports of crime in the area committed by people on bicycles, which is why Giese reportedly tried to apprehend West. Ellis also wants to know the justification was for shooting West twice in the head, especially since he wasn’t holding a gun at the time.
“Who the (expletive) stops a person without a light on their bike?” Jonathon Johnson, a friend of Ellis’, said.
According to Hanson’s decision not to charge Giese, Giese feared West was trying to grab a gun that he had dropped after stumbling during a foot pursuit. That was why Giese reportedly said he felt lethal force was necessary.
To one man, who said his name was Snowman Campbell, charges against Giese could’ve meant “Justice for Ty’ Rese,” which has become the rallying cry for supporters of the West family’s cause.
Upon hearing that there would be no criminal charges against Giese: “My stomach dropped,” Campbell said. “I was appalled. I was hurt.”
“This happens too often,” Johnson said, referencing the Jan. 17, 2018 shooting of Donte Shannon in which no charges were filed against the two Racine Police officers who shot Shannon. Shannon allegedly pulled a gun on the officers after fleeing from a traffic stop, police said.
“They keep getting away with it,” Johnson added.
Johnson, Kirk, Ellis and Campbell all said they want there to be an appeal and reinvestigation of West’s case.
Waleed Ahmad, another Racine resident, said he wants to see change in the community. But for the moment, he remains angry.
He was one of the loudest chanters outside the courthouse Wednesday evening, chanting things like “No justice, no peace” and saying that “Black folks can’t get no justice in Racine.”
Ahmad carried a large sign with printed-out photo from West’s autopsy. The pictured showed two bullet wounds in the 18-year-old’s head.
“A lot of stuff has got to happen. For starters, the DA (Hanson) has got to go,” Ahmad told The Journal Times. “It’s obvious that there is a privilege in the system for white people ... All the processes are written by the white people ... You have got to take care of your own, but when you’re in a position like that (referring to law enforcement), you have to distribute justice fairly.”
Ahmad added that he thinks the next step should be requiring body cameras to be on at all times for all law enforcement officers in the county.
Michael Burmeister carried a sign that read “Jesus was a victim of police brutality too!” He told The Journal Times: “I really care about my city … I want justice to happen.”
Church leaders
Before Wednesday's decision was announced, Pastor Prentiss Robbins, of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, and Bishop Lawrence Kirby, of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, both spoke with The Journal Times about what they think needs to happen next in the Racine community — regardless of what Hanson's decision would end up being.
“We need to start having conversations … and asking our congregations about how we can reduce the violence that shatters our families and neighborhoods in Racine," Robbins said. “There needs to be healing time for the family.”
“The problem, not just in Racine but all across America, is violence," Kirby said. "Law enforcement needs to get together, not just police and sheriffs, but also the legal system, and look at our cities and come up with a comprehensive plan ... It seems like no one is doing this collectively."
Kirby continued: "I am always trying to communicate, talking to people … to try to help diffuse situations and suggest things other than violence."
To create change, Kirby said "It will take more than just the faith communities."
Online reactions
Social media posts and comments showed a mixed bag of reactions.
"So another cop gets away..it should be jail time for not useing ur carmras (sic) as your (sic) supposed to..what are they thinking?" wondered one Facebook commenter, Daniel Townsend. His opinion seeming to align with many of the demonstrators outside the courthouse.
Another man, whose profile name is Harold Thee Truthlogic, disagreed. He wrote in a comment: "#justified" and that he didn't think body cameras were "needed."
Jeremiah Trentadue followed up in a comment, saying: "They are always going to take the word of the cop (unless) there is video showing otherwise. I just want to know why the (expletive) these cops have the option to turn the body cam on and off ... That cam should be on the second they punch in. To the second they punch out. No in-between."
Dawn Marie Demet wrote: "I’m all for support of our Officers, but there is way to (sic) much wrong here. Way to (sic) much."
Change starts at home! This kids didnt end up in the lifestyle and circumstance overnight. I find it sad that the father of the victim has the legacy that he has. If you CCAPS the name Dwight Person there is a snapshot of the epidemic we are dealing with in our community. I'm not blaming the father but it's just an ongoing generational curse unless it becomes interrupted.
And the officer has to live with the fact that he took a life, even though it was 100% justified. Correct and only decision that could be made and thanks to the JT for all the pictures of kids holding signs. That was a nice touch.
Don't worry, the jt will make sure you see those pictures ad nauseam with every story related to this.
Since when has it been okay to run from the police with a gun people? Never seems to end up good for the runner as I would expect. Racine sure is a mess...
In each of these case. From West to the one in January reported in this article, the common theme is they are running away. West had a gun. Just because he didn't had a gun in his hand at the time doesn't mean it won't be the next moment.
If you are being suspicious, late at night like riding around on a bike without a light on in a area getting hit with robberys from theives on bikes, the officer had every right to follow through trying to stop and see what is going on. West should have been raised better to know running from a cop when they know you have a weapon at night, any stumble or false move can give the impression of you trying to grab for your weapon. Cops will then see that as a violent threat and will open fire quick. Everyone knows the crazies come out at night so if you trying to play russian ruilett with your life, at least people need to stop with the victim complex. West chose to run from police at night.
I say police should just shoot to kill anybody running away because they are disrespecting the law. It will get the message across real fast, anybody runs, couple quick shots to the head. Quick and painless amd sends a message. That will solve this problem. Got nothing to hide talk to the officer, why run and show guilt. Only the guilty have something criminally to hide.
Activate the National Guard if necessary and make the arrests needed to squash this nonsense before more lives are lost protesting for a criminal running from the police with a gun at 1:30 in the morning that deserved to be pulled over like anyone else would be! The difference is he ran and had a weapon. What was he running from? Please explain?
Poll the people who live in that section of Mt. Pleasant and see if they want to opt out of having law enforcement patrol. If the crowd pictured in this article speaks for all the citizens then let them enforce order where they live.
Thank you. I will never understand why people support someone who was committing a crime and ignoring the police and think they are/were the victim. Try again. ( and the tapes kind of prove that)
If someone pulls a gun on a police officer, the end results are not going to be good.
But it’s still the fault of the police...
