No injuries reported in Green Street garage fire

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to multiple calls of a detached garage on fire at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Upon arrival fire crews located the fire in the back yard of 1831 Green St. The detached two-story rental property was unaffected by the fire which was occupied by 10 people. Fire crews contained the fire to the structure with extension to the adjacent fence.

The yard was completely enclosed from normal foot traffic and a neighbor came forward stating that a middle aged adult male was seen fleeing from the scene, according to a Racine Fire Department press release. Evidence was gathered from the scene.

The occupants were allowed to return to their homes. This is an ongoing investigation which will be headed by the Racine Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330.

