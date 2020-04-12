No injuries reported at Mount Pleasant house fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A house fire on Easter Sunday caused significant damage to a family home, though no injuries were reported.

According to a press release from South Shore Fire Department, fire fighters were dispatched to 2148 Grand Prix Drive at 5:21 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a structure fire.

South Shore and Mount Pleasant Police Department arrived on the scene at 5:26 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof of the house near the chimney. Officials began to put the fire out 5:29 p.m. and had it extinguished within 15 minutes.

The single family wood frame residence sustained significant heat and smoke damage, particularly in the attic and family room. No cost estimate of the damage was available at the time of the press release.

According to the press release, the fire appeared to be accidental in nature. It is still under investigation.

