SATURDAY NIGHT

No injuries reported after fight, shots fired on Main Street Saturday night

RACINE — No injuries were reported after a fight and shots were fired on Main Street Saturday night.

The Racine Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of Main Street, an area with multiple bars, at 11:40 p.m. Saturday "regarding a fight with shots fired."

When officers arrived, they said there was no fight going on anymore but there were "numerous uncooperative individuals."

Police said bullet casings were found, although there were no reported injuries and property damage.

Reports of gun violence are considerably up in Racine in 2022.

As of Sept. 18 of both years, there have been nine homicides in 2022 in the City of Racine compared to seven in 2021, according to the RPD. Weapons offenses are up more than 40%: with 358 reports of weapons offenses in 2022 compared to 253 in 2021.

