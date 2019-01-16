RACINE — No one was injured in an electrical fire early Wednesday morning that caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to a duplex, according to the Racine Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to 1141 Grand Ave. at 6:09 a.m. after a second-floor occupant saw smoke coming from the living room. Firefighters contained the fire to the second floor exterior wall and attic.
All building occupants escaped the building before the fire department arrived. The Red Cross will work with the residents while the building’s owner makes repairs.
