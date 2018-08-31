Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — No injuries were reported in a garage fire that caused an estimated $45,000 in damage, according to a City of a Racine Fire Department release. 

At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire at 5226 Marlboro Drive. Upon arrival, they found a garage completely engulfed in flames. Fire crews used multiple attack lines to quickly extinguish the fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, the origin appears to be the garage's interior west wall. 

Assistance from the Red Cross was not required, but the Racine Police Department and We Energies also responded. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The garage was then turned over to the homeowner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments