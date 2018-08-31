RACINE — No injuries were reported in a garage fire that caused an estimated $45,000 in damage, according to a City of a Racine Fire Department release.
At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire at 5226 Marlboro Drive. Upon arrival, they found a garage completely engulfed in flames. Fire crews used multiple attack lines to quickly extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, the origin appears to be the garage's interior west wall.
Assistance from the Red Cross was not required, but the Racine Police Department and We Energies also responded.
The garage was then turned over to the homeowner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.