No injuries in crash that shut down part of Highway 11 for an hour Thursday morning

A group of students on a Thursday field trip from DeForest High School watch as local actress Victoria Mecozzi, holding a Blue Star Service Banner, portrays Jessie Smith during the Wisconsin Veterans Museum's Talking Spirits Cemetery Tours: Wisconsin Women at War at Forest Hill Cemetery. Smith, who died in 1953 at age 72, lost her son, Lt. Robert Standish Smith, in February 1944 when his air ambulance crashed into a hillside while he was transporting wounded soldiers from Italy to North Africa in World War II. Four crew members, three nurses and 18 wounded men died in the crash. Standish Smith was buried in Sicily, but his remains were returned home two years after the war and reburied at Forest Hill Cemetery. The sold-out tours continue Saturday and Sunday, and an online tour will be available in the coming weeks.