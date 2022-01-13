 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No injuries in crash that shut down part of Highway 11 for an hour Thursday morning

  • 0

YORKVILLE — A crash shut down Highway 11 eastbound near the Interstate 94 onramp, at the west frontage road, for about an hour Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a Chevrolet Silverado collided with a semi-tractor trailer at around 5:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

By 6:38 a.m., the DOT said that Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies had cleared the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A new ‘white gold’ rush in California’s ‘Lithium Valley’ could power 6 million electric cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News