No injuries after car struck O&H Danish Bakery building next to Highway 20

MOUNT PLEASANT — No injuries resulted from a
vehicle striking O&H Danish Bakery's flagship location, 5910 Washington Ave., Sunday morning, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said. A reporter saw Monday morning that the brick west side of the building did sustain damage.
The crash was reported at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
"It was an elderly female driver that accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake," Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said in an email Monday. "No injuries were reported."
IN PHOTOS: Behind the Kringle, inside O & H Bakery
Behind the Kringle
The holiday season is among the busiest of times for O & H Bakery. It takes three days for a single kringle to go from raw materials to on the shelf waiting for to be purchased.
RICARDO TORRES
Behind the Kringle
The holiday season is among the busiest of times for O & H Bakery. It takes three days for a single kringle to go from raw materials to on the shelf waiting for to be purchased.
RICARDO TORRES
Behind the Kringle
An employee at O and H Bakery checks on some freshly baked kringle.
RICARDO TORRES
Behind the Kringle
An employee at O and H Bakery places some kringle in an oven to be baked.
RICARDO TORRES
Behind the Kringle
An employee at O & H Bakery smooths over the icing on kringle.
RICARDO TORRES
Behind the Kringle
A kringle sits on a conveyor belt waiting to be packaged.
RICARDO TORRES
Behind the Kringle
Newly packaged kringle to be put on the store floor for purchase.
RICARDO TORRES
Behind the Kringle
Employees at O & H Bakery rearrange some pastries in the store.
RICARDO TORRES
Behind the Kringle
The newest kringle flavor at O & H Bakery this year is eggnog.
RICARDO TORRES
