No injuries after car struck O&H Danish Bakery building next to Highway 20

Courtesy of Laughlin and O&H Danish Bakery

MOUNT PLEASANT — No injuries resulted from a vehicle striking O&H Danish Bakery's flagship location, 5910 Washington Ave., Sunday morning, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said. A reporter saw Monday morning that the brick west side of the building did sustain damage.

The crash was reported at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

"It was an elderly female driver that accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake," Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said in an email Monday. "No injuries were reported."

O&H declined to comment.

