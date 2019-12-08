No hearing for Weidner appeal; decision to be based on briefs filed

RACINE — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has decided not to hold a hearing for the case of Sandra Weidner v. City of Racine and will make a decision based on the briefs filed.

Currently the case is awaiting an opinion or decision from the court. As of Tuesday, there was no clear deadline for when that decision or opinion will be filed and released.

The brief filed on behalf of the city by attorney Michael Cohen argued that Weidner’s case is, “not a public records case” but instead a case of a misguided request to participate in the city Ethics Board’s process, “a request that was unavailable as a matter of law.”

Weidner’s attorney Mark Hinkston argued that Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz’s decision in the case was over whether Weidner’s petition fell under the Public Records Act and whether the documents involved were considered public records or fell under attorney-client privilege.

“The City is too late,” the brief continues.

“Had the City truly believed that this was not a public records case, it could have and should have appealed the circuit court’s treatment otherwise.”