No footage exists of Monday's firefight that left unmarked squad car damaged, police say

RACINE — No video or audio footage exists of Monday's shots-fired incident that left a police vehicle shot multiple times on 11th Street, according to the Racine Police Department.

The vehicle was unmarked, according to Lt. Adam Malacara, and it was not equipped with a camera.

The investigator who was inside the vehicle that was shot, who escaped with only scratches from the shattered glass, "was on an assignment and not engaged on a call or with the public and was not required to have his body cam on," Malacara said in an email; once the shooting started, "he didn’t have time to activate it as he was trying to get out of the way of gunfire."

Photos of the vehicle are not being released, Malacara said, because the investigation remains active.

According to a Monday news release, the unmarked squad was in the 1400 block of 11th Street as part of an investigation. While there, a “civil disturbance broke out” in the neighborhood. “The parties both brandished handguns and began firing at each other with the investigator caught in the crossfire."