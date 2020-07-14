No footage exists of Monday's firefight that left unmarked squad car damaged, police say

RACINE — No video or audio footage exists of Monday's shots-fired incident that left a police vehicle shot multiple times on 11th Street, according to the Racine Police Department.
The vehicle was unmarked, according to Lt. Adam Malacara, and it was not equipped with a camera.
The investigator who was inside the vehicle that was shot, who escaped with only scratches from the shattered glass, "was on an assignment and not engaged on a call or with the public and was not required to have his body cam on," Malacara said in an email; once the shooting started, "he didn’t have time to activate it as he was trying to get out of the way of gunfire."
Photos of the vehicle are not being released, Malacara said, because the investigation remains active.
According to a Monday news release, the unmarked squad was in the 1400 block of 11th Street as part of an investigation. While there, a “civil disturbance broke out” in the neighborhood. “The parties both brandished handguns and began firing at each other with the investigator caught in the crossfire."
When the investigator exited the vehicle, which had already been damaged in the crossfire, and identified himself as police, one of the two men fled and the other stayed and was arrested.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.