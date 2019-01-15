MILWAUKEE — A Kenosha police sergeant who pleaded guilty and is serving jail time for an OWI conviction has not yet been terminated, according to the City of Kenosha Police Department.
Gregory M. Munnelly, 41, was sentenced to spend 40 days in jail — minus one day of time already served — for a 2017 crash in Oak Creek. Munnelly reported to the Milwaukee County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 9, online records show.
On Jan. 3, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis issued a statement which said that Munnelly was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 2. Miskinis also said he was seeking termination of Munnelly’s employment and was preparing a request to do so for the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission, which is charged with hiring and firing of Police and Fire Department personnel.
The Commission was set to meet Tuesday; however, when the board met, Munnelly’s employment was not discussed.
The next Police and Fire Commission meeting is set for Feb. 19. A special meeting is also scheduled for Thursday to approve a captain promotion and the appointment of three new officers.
An email, inquiring as to whether or not Munnelly would be paid until the issue was taken up by the Police and Fire Commission, was not returned as of Tuesday evening.
OWI crash details
The crash occurred at the intersection of Ryan Road and Howell Avenue on Nov. 6, 2017, according to an Oak Creek Police Department crash report.
Munnelly crashed into a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old South Milwaukee man, who was stopped at a red light on Ryan Road. The South Milwaukee man was injured and transported to a hospital after the crash.
Authorities suspected that Munnelly had been drinking; however, he refused to submit to any field sobriety or alcohol testing, the crash report states.
Munnelly was charged with OWI causing injury and causing injury while operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration of greater than 0.15. The second charge was later dismissed. It was Munnelly’s first and only OWI arrest to date.
He was also cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest. However, that citation also was dismissed.
