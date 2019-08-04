{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The job status of the Racine Police Department sergeant who served 22 days in jail for a December crash in which he struck an occupied vehicle while drunk driving, and was accused of fleeing the scene, has still not been determined, according to Racine Police Chief Art Howell.

On June 7, Samuel Stulo, 43, pleaded guilty to a first-offense misdemeanor count of causing injury while operating under the influence. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

The remaining charges — a felony count of hit-and-run involving injury and a misdemeanor count of causing injury while operating with an prohibited alcohol concentration, and traffic citations — were dismissed.

After his sentencing, Howell confirmed via text that Stulo would remain on paid administrative leave while the Police Department made a decision regarding any potential disciplinary action. Howell anticipated a decision by the end of June.

On June 22, Stulo reported to the Kenosha County Jail. He was released on July 14, according to jail intake records.

Stulo sentencing

Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo sits in court on June 7 as he is sentenced in Branch 8 court at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Stulo was sentenced to one year of probation and had to serve 30 days in the Kenosha County Jail as a condition of probation. This week, Racine Police Chief Art Howell said a decision regarding the future of Stulo's employment was expected to be made in the near future. 

This week, Howell said that a decision regarding Stulo’s employment still had not been made. “It is anticipated that the internal investigation into this matter will be completed in the near future,” Howell said.

“Additional information regarding the outcome of this investigation will be released shortly thereafter.”

Howell said in June he would use the information in the internal investigation to decide how to proceed with Stulo’s employment.

If Stulo is not happy with the chief’s decision, he could appeal it to the Racine Police and Fire Commission.

