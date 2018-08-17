RACINE — A Racine woman pleaded no contest Friday to charges stemming from 2015 allegations that she bit and abused a toddler in her care.
Kathleen K. Lyman, 48, of the 1000 block of Willmor Street, is charged with a felony count of child abuse, recklessly causing harm, and misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and disorderly conduct. As part of a plea agreement Lyman accepted Friday, she pleaded no contest to the three counts and was found guilty by the court.
Three counts of felony child abuse, intentionally causing harm, were dismissed but will be considered for sentencing purposes.
If convicted, Lyman faces up to 18 months in jail and two years extended supervision for the child abuse, recklessly causing harm charge; nine months in jail for child neglect and/or $10,000 fine for neglecting a child; and 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the disorderly conduct charge.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Abuse revealed
According to the criminal complaint, Lyman was the subject of a child-abuse investigation by social workers.
A doctor examined the-then 2-year-old girl on July 16, 2015, and reported finding, among other injuries, crescent-shape bruising on the child’s arms and abdomen that looked like bite marks. Photos also showed multiple bruises on the toddler’s face and one of her ears.
In an interview with police, Lyman, the child’s foster mother, tried to blame the bite marks on the child’s older brothers. Authorities, however, said the bite marks appeared to be from an adult, and were too fresh to have been caused by the children previously removed from her home.
Lyman later admitted to biting the child on July 11, 2015, and also reportedly said it was possible the multiple bruises on the child’s face were from her holding the child’s face too tight while trying to do her hair. She also admitted to possibly grabbing the girl’s ear too hard and pulling.
“She said she doesn’t know why she did it, but that she was very frustrated,” the investigator wrote.